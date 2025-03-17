Bengals Agree to Massive Extensions With Both Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to longterm extensions with not one, but both of their superstar wide receivers, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both appeared to confirm their deals with identical posts to X, sharing the handshake emoji as Schultz's report was posted,.
Higgins, who was placed on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year earlier in the offseason, signed a four-year deal worth $115 million, with the first two years guaranteed. Chase, meanwhile, will make $161 million over four years with $112 million guaranteed, eclipsing Myles Garrett's recent deal to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
The simultaneous deals come after months of negotiation—and plenty of concern that the Bengals wouldn't manage to keep the deadly passing attack together.
Burrow has made clear all offseason that he wanted Cincinnati to hang on to its biggest stars this offseason—Chase, Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson—citing the Philadelphia Eagles model of locking up star players. The franchise would wind up tagging Higgins, a move that he and Chase both made clear that they were not happy about. Now, Higgins is under contract through 2028, while Burrow—who signed a new deal worth up to $275 million in September—and Chase are signed through '29.
With so much money dedicated to the trio, Hendrickson is likely the odd man out. The Bengals have allowed him to explore trade options, which certainly hurts Cincinnati's defense. Even so, Burrow has to be pretty thrilled with the Sunday night news.