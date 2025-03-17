Ja'Marr Chase Posted Simple Three-Word Message for Tee Higgins As Bengals Extend WRs
The Cincinnati Bengals' explosive passing game trio is sticking in the Queen City for the longterm. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins simultaneously confirmed that they have reached agreements to stay with the Bengals—Chase through 2029 on an NFL record deal for a non-quarterback, and Higgins on a big deal through '28.
As Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz broke the story, Chase and Higgins made identical posts to X: a single handshake emoji. Chase added a bit more reaction on his Instagram stories after the news broke.
Chase once again used the handshake emoji, an icon sure to become part of Bengals lore, adding "my brotha man" and tagging Higgins.
Chase is coming off of a career year in 2024, catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, all career highs. His four-year, $161 extension makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
Higgins was limited to just 12 games due to injury, but was still incredibly productive, catching 73 passes for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. His new deal is worth $115 million.
The two receivers and quarterback Joe Burrow clearly wanted to stick together, and now they have the contracts to make that happen.