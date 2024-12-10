Ja’Marr Chase Makes Telling Admission on His, Tee Higgins’s Future With Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals likely breathed a collective sigh of relief after Monday’s 27-20 win over Dallas with their playoff hopes still very much alive. Amid a disappointing 5-8 season so far, some are already looking ahead to the future, as Cincinnati still has to lock down Ja’Marr Chase among other stars on the team.
Chase, who enjoyed yet another dominant performance with 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Dallas, failed to get a deal done with the Bengals this past offseason. The 24-year-old would be playing under his fifth-year option in 2025, though it probably wouldn’t get to that point.
After the win, Chase was asked whether he thinks about running it back with Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins for at least one more season.
“I do think about it sometimes,” Chase told reporters. “I wish I could sign Tee myself and have them with me for eternity, but some things don’t work that way.”
The Bengals already secured their franchise quarterback in Burrow, who signed a five-year, $275 million extension in September.
Higgins looks more like a wild card, as it feels unlikely that Cincinnati would shell out the money for two star wide receivers this coming offseason. Chase and Higgins have combined for 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns on the year, with the former leading the league in catches, yards and receiving scores.
“It’s 100 percent possible,” Chase said of retaining Higgins long-term. “You gotta play chess in that situation, but it’s possible.”
Burrow reiterated a similar point on Monday, expressing his desire to team up with Chase for the rest of his NFL career.
“He deserves all he's gonna get and more. Hopefully we can play together for as long as we’re in this league,” said Burrow.