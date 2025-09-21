SI

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Justin Jefferson: Comparing the NFL's Top WRs Before They Face Off

Comparing the start of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jeffersons's NFL careers.

Former LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase have gone to become the best receivers in the NFL.
This week, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase will face each other for the third time in their NFL careers. The two superstar receivers were teammates on the 2019 LSU national-championship winning team, and since leaving Death Valley in 2020 and 2021, respectfully, they have gotten off to incredible starts to their NFL careers.

The Vikings went on to draft Jefferson No. 22 in 2020, while Chase was selected at No. 5 by the Bengals the following year.

They've previously played each other twice, with the Bengals coincidentally winning both games 27-24 in overtime. Their first matchup came in Chase's first NFL game, and Chase immediately shined by catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson also caught five passes for 71 yards. In their second contest, Chase caught four passes for 64 yards, while Jefferson caught seven passes for 84 yards.

As they prepare for their third matchup, here's a comparison of the two receivers.

Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase Stats Through First Four Seasons:

Games

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Touchdown Receptions

Justin Jefferson

60

392

5,899

30

Ja'Marr Chase

62

395

5,425

46

Since Jefferson has played one more season than Chase, this comparison takes a look at each of their first four seasons. Jefferson has the edge in receiving yards, while Chase has gotten into the end zone more. Through Jefferson's first five NFL seasons, he has compiled 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. They each have recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in every NFL season, even when they've missed time due to injury.

This season:

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Touchdown Receptions

Justin Jefferson

7

125

1

Ja'Marr Chase

16

191

1

Chase has gotten off to the hotter start this season, while the Vikings offense has been particularly slow as quarterback J.J. McCarthy has struggled to find his footing through his first two games.

Both team's starting quarterbacks are out in this Week 3 game—Joe Burrow is out until at least December with a turf toe injury, while McCarthy is dealing with a sprained ankle that is expected to keep him sidelined for two-to-four weeks—meaning both Chase and Jefferson will be reliant on their backups this week.

Notable Awards and Achievements

Justin Jefferson:

-Two-time first team All-Pro
-Two-time second team All-Pro
-Four-time Pro Bowler
-Led NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2022
-2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
-Currently holds NFL record for most receiving yards per game (96.5)
-Tied for youngest player to reach 500 catches
-Most receiving yards through the first five years of NFL career

Ja'Marr Chase:

-First team All-Pro in 2024
-Second team All-Pro in 2021
-Four-time Pro Bowler
-Triple Crown Winner in 2024 (led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns all in the same season)
-Placed 3rd in 2024 Offensive Player of the Year voting

Signature Plays and Moments

Justin Jefferson

Sept. 27, 2020: Evades Two Titans Defenders for a 71-yard Touchdown

Nov. 13, 2022: One-Handed Catch on fourth-and-18 vs. Bills

Dec. 24, 2023: Jumping Grab on third-and-27 vs. Lions

Sept. 15, 2024: 97-Yard Touchdown vs. 49ers

Ja'Marr Chase

Jan. 2, 2022: Three Touchdown Game vs. the Chiefs

Oct. 8, 2023: 63-Yard Touchdown vs. Cardinals

Sept. 29, 2024: Breaks Tackles for a 63-Yard Touchdown vs. Panthers

Oct. 6, 2024: Ja'Marr Chase Takes a Screen 70 Yards for a Touchdown vs. Ravens

