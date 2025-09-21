Ja'Marr Chase vs. Justin Jefferson: Comparing the NFL's Top WRs Before They Face Off
This week, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase will face each other for the third time in their NFL careers. The two superstar receivers were teammates on the 2019 LSU national-championship winning team, and since leaving Death Valley in 2020 and 2021, respectfully, they have gotten off to incredible starts to their NFL careers.
The Vikings went on to draft Jefferson No. 22 in 2020, while Chase was selected at No. 5 by the Bengals the following year.
They've previously played each other twice, with the Bengals coincidentally winning both games 27-24 in overtime. Their first matchup came in Chase's first NFL game, and Chase immediately shined by catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson also caught five passes for 71 yards. In their second contest, Chase caught four passes for 64 yards, while Jefferson caught seven passes for 84 yards.
As they prepare for their third matchup, here's a comparison of the two receivers.
Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase Stats Through First Four Seasons:
Games
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Touchdown Receptions
Justin Jefferson
60
392
5,899
30
Ja'Marr Chase
62
395
5,425
46
Since Jefferson has played one more season than Chase, this comparison takes a look at each of their first four seasons. Jefferson has the edge in receiving yards, while Chase has gotten into the end zone more. Through Jefferson's first five NFL seasons, he has compiled 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. They each have recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in every NFL season, even when they've missed time due to injury.
This season:
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Touchdown Receptions
Justin Jefferson
7
125
1
Ja'Marr Chase
16
191
1
Chase has gotten off to the hotter start this season, while the Vikings offense has been particularly slow as quarterback J.J. McCarthy has struggled to find his footing through his first two games.
Both team's starting quarterbacks are out in this Week 3 game—Joe Burrow is out until at least December with a turf toe injury, while McCarthy is dealing with a sprained ankle that is expected to keep him sidelined for two-to-four weeks—meaning both Chase and Jefferson will be reliant on their backups this week.
Notable Awards and Achievements
Justin Jefferson:
-Two-time first team All-Pro
-Two-time second team All-Pro
-Four-time Pro Bowler
-Led NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2022
-2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
-Currently holds NFL record for most receiving yards per game (96.5)
-Tied for youngest player to reach 500 catches
-Most receiving yards through the first five years of NFL career
Ja'Marr Chase:
-First team All-Pro in 2024
-Second team All-Pro in 2021
-Four-time Pro Bowler
-Triple Crown Winner in 2024 (led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns all in the same season)
-Placed 3rd in 2024 Offensive Player of the Year voting
Signature Plays and Moments
Justin Jefferson
Sept. 27, 2020: Evades Two Titans Defenders for a 71-yard Touchdown
Nov. 13, 2022: One-Handed Catch on fourth-and-18 vs. Bills
Dec. 24, 2023: Jumping Grab on third-and-27 vs. Lions
Sept. 15, 2024: 97-Yard Touchdown vs. 49ers
Ja'Marr Chase
Jan. 2, 2022: Three Touchdown Game vs. the Chiefs
Oct. 8, 2023: 63-Yard Touchdown vs. Cardinals
Sept. 29, 2024: Breaks Tackles for a 63-Yard Touchdown vs. Panthers
Oct. 6, 2024: Ja'Marr Chase Takes a Screen 70 Yards for a Touchdown vs. Ravens