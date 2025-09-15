SI

Joe Burrow Injury Update: QB Will Undergo Toe Surgery, Miss Significant Time

Andy Nesbitt

Joe Burrow's toe injury is going to keep him out for at least three months, according to reports.
Joe Burrow's toe injury is going to keep him out for at least three months, according to reports. / Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without Joe Burrow once again for an extended period of time as his toe injury is going to require surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burrow suffered the injury while being sacked in the second quarter of the Bengals' win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He limped off the field and was then helped back to the locker room by the training staff.

Schefter says the injury will keep Burrow out for a "minimum of three months."

That is an extremely tough break for the Bengals, who are 2-0 after Sunday's win.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL