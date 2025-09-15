Joe Burrow Injury Update: QB Will Undergo Toe Surgery, Miss Significant Time
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without Joe Burrow once again for an extended period of time as his toe injury is going to require surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Burrow suffered the injury while being sacked in the second quarter of the Bengals' win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He limped off the field and was then helped back to the locker room by the training staff.
Schefter says the injury will keep Burrow out for a "minimum of three months."
That is an extremely tough break for the Bengals, who are 2-0 after Sunday's win.
