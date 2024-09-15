Ja'Marr Chase Won't Negotiate Deal With Bengals This Season, Thinks Team Misled Him
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did his part in the team's season-opening loss to the New England Patriots, catching six passes for 62 yards.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, deep antipathy has developed between the player and franchise.
Chase feels misled by the Bengals and has no plans to hash out a long-term deal with Cincinnati in 2024, according to a Saturday night report from Schefter.
"According to sources, the star wide receiver remembers the Bengals telling him at the end of last season and again during the offseason that he would get an extension, which ultimately did not happen," Schefter wrote.
Chase's quest for an extension has dominated headlines in the Queen City since the offseason—particularly since the Minnesota Vikings handed wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chase's teammate at LSU, a record extension on June 3.
Per Schefter, Chase has moved to insure himself for up to $50 million in the event of injury this season.
The three-time Pro Bowler is in the fourth year of his rookie deal; the Bengals hold a team option for the 2025 season.