Ja'Marr Chases Passed Jerry Rice in Cool Career Stat on Beautiful 70-Yard TD
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had quite the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
While the Ravens won 41-38 in overtime, Chase scored twice including a 70-yard touchdown off the first pass of the fourth quarter drive stole the show.
Not only did this touchdown extend the Bengals' lead to 10 at the time, it also moved Chase up in the history books. The receiver officially passed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as now having the fifth-most receiving yards through the first 50 games of his career. This is quite the achievement as Rice is the all-time receiving yards leader in NFL history with 22,895 in his career. Chase now has 4,210 receiving yards to his name.
Rice totaled 4,164 yards in his first 50 NFL games. Lance Alworth holds the record with 4,785 yards with the San Diego Chargers in the 1960s. Odell Beckham Jr. (4,695), Julio Jones (4,471) and Randy Moss (4,272) round out the top five.
Sunday marked Chases's 50th career game, all of which have been played with the Bengals. He finished with 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns.