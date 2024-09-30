SI

Jack Harbaugh Crashed the Ravens' Postgame Press Conference With Familiar Message

Jack Harbaugh was pumped after the Ravens' win over the Bills.

Karl Rasmussen

Jack and John Harbaugh address the Baltimore Ravens after the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jack and John Harbaugh address the Baltimore Ravens after the game against the Buffalo Bills. / Screenshot via Ravens on X
The Baltimore Ravens shook off their sluggish start to the 2024 season on Sunday night and bounced back with a statement 35–10 win against the Buffalo Bills. After the game, the media was greeted by none other than Jack Harbaugh, father of coach John Harbaugh.

Jack was fired up after the Ravens' win, and he delivered a message all too familiar to football fans. He even got some media members to join in, as well as John.

"All of you. Who has it better than us? No... body!" bellowed the room, while Jack pumped his fist excitedly.

That saying, of course, was coined by Jack, but adopted by Jim Harbaugh during his national championship run with the Michigan Wolverines last season.

Jack brought the phrase back out after the Ravens' primetime win against the formidable Bills, before making way for his eldest son to take questions from reporters.

After a 1–2 start, Baltimore played its best game of the season on Sunday night, led by Derrick Henry's heroics in the backfield. They'll head to Cincinnati for a rivalry showdown with the Bengals in Week 5, where they'll look to build off Sunday night's big win.

