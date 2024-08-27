Jacoby Brissett Still Believes He's Patriots' Week 1 Starter Over Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have not made an official designation regarding their starting quarterback for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8, but Jacoby Brissett indicated he feels he's still holding an edge over rookie Drake Maye following their preseason competition.
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He played solidly throughout the preseason, completing 61.8% of his passes for 192 yards and one touchdown without throwing an interception.
Despite Maye's strong showing, Brissett, who injured his shoulder during the team's opening drive of its final preseason game against the Washington Commanders, told WEEI's Afternoon Show Tuesday that he's still anticipating that he'll be the team's starting quarterback when the regular season gets underway.
"In my eyes, I am [starting Week 1],” Brissett said. “I haven’t heard anything differently. So that’s what I have to go off of."
Brissett struggled in his limited reps during the preseason, completing just 5 of 14 passes for 36 yards and an interception. When asked about the quarterback situation in New England, new head coach Jerod Mayo admitted that Maye had outplayed Brissett in the preseason, but noted that their performance in those games was not the lone factor toward naming a starter.
With just under two weeks until the campaign kicks off, the Patriots will have some important decisions to make regarding the battle between Maye and Brissett.