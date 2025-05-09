Jadeveon Clowney Has Confident Message for NFL Teams After Getting Cut by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers released three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday afternoon, one year into his two-year deal. But it sounds like the linebacker is taking the setback on the chin—and wants the rest of the league to know he's still got it.
“I’m definitely gonna play well. You can mark my word on that. I don’t care where I end up playing at, I’m gonna play extremely well,” Clowney said during a Thursday afternoon phone interview with The Athletic.
“I think I played well for Carolina [last] year, considering the circumstances that was unfolded for me. I played with a bunch of guys that was hurt this past year. And I ended up playing extremely well for them. So it is what it is. I can play the game. I can play football. There are 31 other teams. I just hope another team gives me that opportunity so I can prove myself again. I feel like I can do that," he continued.
In 2024, the former No. 1 overall draft pick recorded 46 total tackles (24 solo), 5.5 sacks (tied for the most on the team), and four passes defended across 14 games played.
After entering the league in 2014, Clowney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before traveling around quite a bit after that: one year with the Seattle Seahawks, one year with the Tennessee Titans, two years with the Cleveland Browns, and one with the Baltimore Ravens.
The edge rusher told The Athletic he had a feeling something was amiss in Carolina earlier last month.
“I went to OTAs Day 1 and they kinda told me they weren’t expecting me to be there. I got a sense then they wanted me out of the building,” he said. “I was just like, ‘Y’all could’ve told me this back when I was coming in here during the offseason.’ I kinda had a sense, though. I’ve been around the game long enough to know, so I was OK.”
In another indication of his window closing, the Panthers also ended up taking linebackers Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton in the NFL draft. When asked to comment on Clowney's future during the event, Panthers GM Dan Morgan was noncommittal.
Even with the setback, though, the 32-year-old Clowney insists he's not done.
“I got more in the tank than people think,” he said. “I just [keep] bringing it, and they’re gonna keep counting me out. I’ll just keep worrying about what’s in the house. And nobody lives with me but my family, so that’s all that matters.”