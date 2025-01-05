Jadeveon Clowney Taunted Falcons Fans After Panthers Crushed Their Playoff Hopes
The Atlanta Falcons needed to beat the Carolina Panthers at home and have the New Orleans Saints knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the regular season's final day in order to earn a playoff spot and for awhile it looked like it may all work out. But a complete defensive letdown allowed Bryce Young to essentially do whatever he wanted and the Panthers emerged with a surprising 44-38 overtime victory, ending any hope the Falcons had to make a postseason run. It wouldn't have mattered any way as the Buccaneers woke up in time to take care of business against the Saints.
Don't tell that to Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who reveled in sending the home crowd home angry and sad. After securing the win, the veteran played heel to those still hanging around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, telling them that he'd seem them at an all-inclusive resort to be named later.
Two things here. The Panthers will also be watching the playoffs from home, though they did rebound from a terrible start to show actual signs of life and finish 5-12. And there are worse fates than sitting on a beach on paradise thinking about what could have been. There's always a bright side. Plus, Michael Penix Jr.'s play suggests the future is not a total loss in Atlanta. Clowney and the bummed Falcons fans will have a lot to talk about.