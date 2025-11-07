Jaelan Phillips Loves Absolutely Everything You Can Imagine About Playing for Eagles
Jaelan Phillips spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins before he was sent to the Eagles ahead of the trade deadline earlier this week. Miami was decent the first four years of his career and went to the postseason twice, but this year has been rough.
The Dolphins have struggled this year and got off to a 2-7 start before trading Phillips. Things are so bad in Miami that they had to remove the pop-a-shot from the locker room.
No wonder Phillips sounds so happy to be in Philadelphia.
"I mean, i thought I was excited day one. I mean, talk to me now," said Phillips. "This is literally the greatest thing that has happened to me in my whole life probably. It's just awesome. The guys are awesome. Everybody's been super welcoming. I love the environment here. I love the vibes here. The city of Philly's given me a very warm welcome. I got about 20-times the amount of Instagram likes that I've ever got on a post before from the Philly fans so shout out to ya'll. It's been great so far. Getting out there and practicing. I love the weather here. I love the locker room. Everything is awesome."
It was 55 degrees and partly cloudy in Philadelphia today. There was a frost advisory this morning. Either Phillips was really sick of the humidity or things were worse than people realize with the Dolphins.
As for his Instagram, the last thing he posted before the trade has 9,000 likes, which is more than a lot of his most recent posts. This post saying he was excited to be in Philadelphia has over 145,000 likes so far.