Jaguars Get Devastating Injury News on WR Christian Kirk
Just as the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to be getting closer to finding the right track in 2024, they got some bad news. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has reportedly sustained a fractured collarbone which will end his season.
Ian Rapoport was first to the news, citing a source. Before leaving the Week 8 game, Kirk logged 59 yards on two receptions. Now, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is down an option in the passing game.
Brian Thomas, the team's leading receiver, may be asked to take an even larger role, as well as Gabe Davis, currently the third receiver in terms of yardage. Expect for tight end Evan Engram to naturally get a bit more of the target pie as well.
It's frustrating news for the Jaguars who feel close to turning a corner after a disappointing start to the year. Lawrence has had a quarterback rating over 100 in three of the last four games after no such games in the first four games of the season.
It will be worth looking to see if the Jaguars pursue any other options at the position, like a practice squad elevation, a free agent, or even a trade target in the coming weeks. A trade would surely signal how confident the Jaguars are that they can chase a playoff spot.
Jacksonville lost Sunday against the Packers, falling short by three points.