Jaguars Coach Shares Thoughts on Travis Hunter Amid Questions Over Usage
After playing 42 snaps of offense compared to just six defensive snaps in Week 1, Travis Hunter played significantly more on the defensive side of the ball in Week 2, totaling 42 snaps of offense and 39 on defense.
Hunter is the first player in over a decade to play more than 20 snaps on both sides of the ball in the same game, as he looks to become the NFL's first full-time two-way player in over 60 years. Through two games, Hunter has caught nine passes for 55 yards on offense and totaled three tackles and one pass break up on defense.
While impressive, questions surrounding his usage have emerged since he has yet to record significant production on either side of the ball, especially after the Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick to draft him. There is growing skepticism regarding the plan, and some feel he should focus on one side of the ball for now.
Contrary to this, Jaguars coach Liam Coen was pleased with how Hunter managed playing both ways on Sunday.
"If anything, we probably have a little bit more encouragement and excitement after where things went last week in terms of being able to handle that workload," Coen told reporters on Wednesday. "We've got to manage it though. It is something we are constantly evaluating."
Coen detailed that Hunter has pretty much been playing equal amounts of offense and defense, and that they are regularly monitoring his usage with the team's sports science department, which will allow them to make any necessary tweaks in the future.
"I think we were very intentional last week specifically about some of the volume and mileage that we were looking at deploying and it showed up on Sunday," Coen said. "There's definitely things to clean up about that in terms of detailing the preparation, making sure that all the formations, all the alignments, but we can help him too and maybe simplify some of that stuff. Very happy with where things were last week in terms of our organization with him, his preparation."
Though the production hasn't come for Hunter yet, the Jaguars seem happy with how he's being used on both sides so far. It's also important to remember that it's only been two games. In Week 1, the Jaguars easily rolled to a win and didn't need to do a lot in the passing game. He only had three catches in Week 2, but had his pass break up late on fourth down not controversially been called for pass interference, his performance might have been viewed much differently.
Hunter will look to provide a greater impact as the Jaguars host the Texans this week.