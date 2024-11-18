Doug Pederson Gives Awkward Answer When Asked if Jaguars Will Change Play Callers
After falling 52-6 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, seemingly everything is on the table for the AFC South basement-dwelling Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, both head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke's seats are scorching hot. When asked about these rumors at his Monday morning press conference, he handled it well. There was one question, however, that he seemingly wasn't prepared for.
"Is play-calling something that is up for potential change, that you're evaluating right now?" Pederson was asked by Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien.
"Um..." he said before pausing for what felt like an eternity. "Gosh, I really wish—umm. Everything, let's just put it this way: Everything's on the table. Let's leave it at that."
You can watch the full, awkward interaction here.
The Jaguars are headed into their bye week, which is generally a time where organizations will make these types of moves, given that they have more time to settle things down.
With Trevor Lawrence nursing a shoulder injury and Mac Jones playing poor football, there's really no telling who will be their general manager, head coach, or quarterback the next time Jacksonville takes the field. Their next contest will take place at home on Dec. 1 against the division-leading Houston Texans.