Jaguars Fire HC Doug Pederson After Dreadful Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following the team's 4-13 finish in the 2024 season, NFL's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
This past year marked Pederson's first losing campaign since taking charge in 2022. Pederson ends his Jaguars' head coaching tenure with a 22-29 record through three seasons.
Pederson, 56, parts ways with Jacksonville after a particularly frustrating season that saw the Jaguars finish third in the AFC South. Pederson took the helm after the notorious and short-lived Urban Meyer regime during 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence's rookie season and was faced with the crucial task of helping to develop Lawrence into the franchise's quarterback of the future.
After two moderately successful seasons, the Jaguars' 2024 one derailed from the start with four straight losses. Pederson, who previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles and served as offensive coordinator on the Kansas City Chiefs, will now be looking for his fourth home in the league.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement shortly after Pederson's firing.
“I had the difficult task this morning of informing Doug Pederson of my intention to hire a new head coach to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug is an accomplished football man who will undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career, and I will be rooting for Doug and his wife Jeannie when that occasion arrive," Khan wrote. "As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now."
“I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago. I will collaborate with General Manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville.”