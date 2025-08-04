Jaguars’ First Depth Chart Offers Hint Towards Plan for Travis Hunter’s Rookie Year
For months now, football fans have been tantalized at the prospect of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter playing two ways. In 2024, he did just that at Colorado—and won a Heisman Trophy.
On Monday afternoon, the Jaguars unveiled their first depth chart via Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT-TV in Jacksonville—and fans' prayers were very tentatively answered.
Ahead of Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday, Hunter was listed as a first-string wide receiver and a second- or third-string cornerback.
The former position will presumably see him catch passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, alongside fellow first-teamers Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. In the latter position, he is listed as potentially splitting time with second-year Mississippi State and Florida State product Jarrian Jones.
The Jaguars took Hunter second in April's draft, trading up with the Cleveland Browns to get him.
Jacksonville, which posted winning seasons in 2022 and '23, will look to put a miserable 4–13 '24 campaign behind it in '25.