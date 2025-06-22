Jaguars Found Unique Way to Announce Travis Hunter's Rookie Contract Signing
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced that No. 2 pick Travis Hunter signed his historic rookie contract with the organization Sunday, and they delivered the news in somewhat unique fashion.
The Jaguars announced the contract news on social media, though they made two separate posts as a nod to Hunter's versatility as a two-way player. In one post, they issued a statement on the signing of Hunter the wide receiver. In the other, they welcomed the rookie to Jacksonville as a defensive back. The 22-year-old, of course, figures to play a bit of both during his first season in the NFL, much like he did in college at Colorado.
Hunter made clear throughout the draft process that playing both offense and defense was a priority for him, and the Jaguars intend to utilize that versatility. During his final college season with the Buffaloes, Hunter recorded 96 receptions, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass defenses. He won the Heisman Trophy after the remarkable two-way season.
Jacksonville moved up to No. 2 in the first round of this year's draft in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, sending picks No. 5, 36, 126 and a 2026 first-round pick to Cleveland in order to bring Hunter to town.