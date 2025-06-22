Travis Hunter Makes NFL History With Huge Payout on Rookie Contract
Travis Hunter just got paid in a big way.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have come to terms with their first-round pick and have structured his contract in a unique way. Hunter has officially signed his four-year, $46.65 million deal and will get his entire $30.57 million signing bonus up front. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he is the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to get his entire signing bonus up front.
The Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and moved up on draft night to choose him. They sent the Cleveland Browns their first-rounder (No. 5), plus their second and fourth-round picks, and a first-rounder in 2026, to receive the No. 2 pick, plus fourth and sixth-round selections.
That was a hefty price to pay to move up three picks, but Hunter is a unique talent unlike any the NFL has seen in a long time. The two-way star will play both ways at wide receiver and cornerback. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner also took him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver, and the Bednarik Award as college football's best defender.
The Jaguars apparently believed their unique player was worthy of a unique contract.