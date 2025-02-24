Jaguars Hire Former Seahawks, Bears Offensive Coordinator to Help Trevor Lawerence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are staking the future of their franchise on a sustained breakout from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and they've brought in a veteran offensive mind to help the process along.
The Jaguars are hiring former Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as their new passing-game coordinator, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Waldron, 45, spent a rocky 2024 with the Bears. He was dismissed from his post as offensive coordinator on Nov. 12, and Chicago went on to finish last in the league in total offense for the first time since 2004.
With the Seahawks from 2021 to '23, Waldron helped journeyman quarterback Geno Smith break out and make his first two Pro Bowls in his 30s.
Both Coen and Waldron have extensive New England regional pedigrees. Coen, a native of Warwick, R.I., played for Massachusetts and spent time on Brown, Rhode Island, the Minutemen and Maine's staffs. Waldron played for Tufts, worked for the New England Patriots, and spent time with the United Football League's Hartford Colonials, in the Massachusetts high school ranks, and with Massachusetts while Coen worked there.
Lawrence, 25, is coming off a season in which he threw for a career-low 204.5 yards per game.