SI

Jaguars Receive Devastating Injury News on Tight End Evan Engram

The 30-year-old will have surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum.

Mike Kadlick

Engram is out for the season with a torn labrum.
Engram is out for the season with a torn labrum. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 3–10 season went from bad to worse on Friday morning.

While meeting with reporters, coach Doug Pederson announced that tight end Evan Engram will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a torn shoulder labrum. Engram suffered the injury, which will require surgery, in their win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

Engram—the 23rd overall pick of the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL draft—also missed four games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old is second on the Jaguars in receptions (47) and third in yards (365) this season. He also hauled in one touchdown in their Week 8 loss to the Packers. Fellow tight ends Brenton Strange, Josiah Deguara and Luke Farrell will now have to pick up the slack in the room.

The Jaguars welcome the also-3–10 New York Jets to Jacksonville this Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET, Week 15 kickoff from EverBank Stadium.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL