Jaguars Receive Devastating Injury News on Tight End Evan Engram
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 3–10 season went from bad to worse on Friday morning.
While meeting with reporters, coach Doug Pederson announced that tight end Evan Engram will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a torn shoulder labrum. Engram suffered the injury, which will require surgery, in their win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend.
Engram—the 23rd overall pick of the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL draft—also missed four games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.
The 30-year-old is second on the Jaguars in receptions (47) and third in yards (365) this season. He also hauled in one touchdown in their Week 8 loss to the Packers. Fellow tight ends Brenton Strange, Josiah Deguara and Luke Farrell will now have to pick up the slack in the room.
The Jaguars welcome the also-3–10 New York Jets to Jacksonville this Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET, Week 15 kickoff from EverBank Stadium.