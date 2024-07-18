SI

NFL Fans Praise New Jaguars Throwback Jerseys

Everybody loves the new throwbacks in Jacksonville.

Liam McKeone

New Jaguars Throwback Jerseys
New Jaguars Throwback Jerseys / Screenshot via the Jacksonville Jaguars' official X account
In this story:

As the NFL offseason continues its long march, more and more teams will be unveiling alternate uniform looks for the upcoming season. It has become tradition. On Thursday, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars' turn.

The organization dropped a video revealing their new throwback jerseys for 2024—a nod to the early days of the franchise, when David Garrard and Maurice Jones-Drew were the main attractions. And it was a big hit with NFL fans, a notoriously fickle bunch when it comes to new uniform rollouts.

Here's the release video, which is worth watching on its own for the entertainment value.

And a full look featuring the franchise face himself, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The reception was quite positive.

Hard not to agree with the general consensus. The Jags nailed this one.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL