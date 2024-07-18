NFL Fans Praise New Jaguars Throwback Jerseys
As the NFL offseason continues its long march, more and more teams will be unveiling alternate uniform looks for the upcoming season. It has become tradition. On Thursday, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars' turn.
The organization dropped a video revealing their new throwback jerseys for 2024—a nod to the early days of the franchise, when David Garrard and Maurice Jones-Drew were the main attractions. And it was a big hit with NFL fans, a notoriously fickle bunch when it comes to new uniform rollouts.
Here's the release video, which is worth watching on its own for the entertainment value.
And a full look featuring the franchise face himself, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The reception was quite positive.
Hard not to agree with the general consensus. The Jags nailed this one.