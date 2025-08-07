Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Is Already Getting Selfish About Travis Hunter
One of the most fascinating storylines heading into the 2025 NFL season concerns Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, who plans to be a full-time two-way player. The idea, while thrilling to fans, has been met with skepticism from some given the health concerns and rigors of a pro football season.
As we wait to see just how Hunter’s positional split shakes out, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence unsurprisingly has a clear preference as to which position he'd like to see Hunter play more frequently during his rookie season.
"He’s so talented, it’s hard to keep him off the field," Lawrence said during an interview with NFL Network. "Selfishly, I definitely want him on offense more. And I told him, ‘Do you want to catch touchdowns or do you want to maybe break up a pass or two? That’s a decision you have to make.’”
"He’ll make plays wherever he is, but obviously as a quarterback I hope he plays more on offense. Wherever he plays to make us better, because he will make us better, I’m all for wherever that is."
It's perfectly understandable that Lawrence, who already will be throwing to one talented receiver in 2024 Pro Bowl selection Brian Thomas Jr., wants to throw to another in Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and victor of the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best wide receiver.
The Jaguars utilized Hunter solely as a receiver during organized team activities in the spring, then gradually increased his workload on defense. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft is now playing both sides at Jaguars training camp.
Jacksonville begins preseason play on August 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.