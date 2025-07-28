3 Things to Watch at Jaguars' First Padded Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars are through four training camp practices so far, but in reality they are just getting started with Monday's big morning.
On Monday, the pads will finally come on for Liam Coen's squad. For the first time, Coen and his staff will be able to navigate a practice that finally resembles something close to actual football.
So, what will we be looking for when the pads come on? We break it down below.
The running back usage
The running back room has been one of the biggest storylines of the Jaguars' offseason for good reason. There is no true way of knowing how Coen plans to deploy a backfield that consists of veterans Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby and rookies Bhaysul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, and a lack of pads to this point has made the running game a moot point.
The last two non-padded practices have seen the running backs all get their chances to lead the backfield, though Bigsby might have the early lead in terms of touches. But now that the pads are on, a major focus is coming to the running game.
The trenches
This one is obvious, but it has to be said. The Jaguars have simply not been good enough in the trenches on either side of the ball over the last two disappointing seasons sans Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and the Jaguars made it clear all offseason how badly that needs to change in 2025.
We will not get the full answer on just how good the offensive and defensive lines will be based on one padded practice, but we will at least get our first look at what their trajectory looks like now that things are a bit more real.
Liam Coen's impact
Exactly what will the Jaguars' look like in padded practices under Coen and his staff? It is a big question, but there is no true answer that can be found until we actually see the brand of football that Coen and company instill during Monday's practice. Every padded training camp practice is a physical one, but what kind of touches will Coen put on his?
The Jaguars have already had some physical practices even before the pads have come on, which suggests the team is in for a big day on Monday. But which buttons Coen pushes exactly and what his style of football will not be revealed until we see true contact.
