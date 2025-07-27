Jaguars HC Liam Coen Enthused by Key Attribute in Camp
General Manager James Gladstone and Head Coach's introduction of Travis Hunter to the defensive backfield isn't the only notable offseason addition that is energizing the defense in Duval. It's a mindset. It's a culture. It's a necessity.
One Word: Intensity
When asked after Day 3 in Training Camp about the performance of the defense and intensity among players, Coen opened up about the gravity of it, most notably in the defensive backfield.
“It's huge. We need depth. We need competition," an excited Coen said. "I thought Tyson [Campbell] had a really nice day again today. Jourdan Lewis had another good day today. I love you know, Jarrian's [Jones] got the right energy. The way that he approaches it, I really appreciate. So, it's great to get those guys quality reps.”
The three players that Coen waxed poetically about all offer that element of intensity and, if healthy and on their game, the secondary can be a strength for DC Anthony Campbell's unit. On a rec ent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider podcast, Host and Jaguars SI Beat Writer talked about what these player add.
Jourdan Lewis
"He brings the intensity and competition up to another level, and he's a really. Impressive guy to watch challenge the Jaguars' receivers like he was challenging Travis Hunter. He was challenging Dyami Brown. He was challenging Brian Thomas Jr. And I think as we go through the course of the off-season, you know, mix in his really outgoing personality with some of the plays that he makes. I think he's going to be somebody we're talking about consistently through the course of training camp," said Shipley
"I think he's somebody who's going to be in line to make a lot of plays. I think he's somebody who is obviously going to play a major role. You know, whether that's the starting nickel guy, whether that's starting across from Tyson Campbell and two cornerback looks. Lewis had some impressive reps, especially in the red zone, and he lets people know about it."
That intensity is not new to Jourdan Lewis, but playing with DB Tyson Campbell is, and already, the two have gelled together in DC Anthony Campanile's secondary.
"To me, you know, he and Tyson Campbell each are guys that you can probably consider to include in here."
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell really broke out in 2022, his second season, and he looked like one of the best of a new breed at cornerback. However, in the last two seasons, he missed a total of eleven games, and last year was the first year he didn't pick off a pass in a season, with only six pass breakups.
"You know, Tyson Campbell, another guy, had a really strong off-season program, but these are guys that just proved that they're going to take things up a notch in practice. A healthy Tyson Campbell has the ability to be a top 10-to-12 to-15 cornerback in the NFL today. But when he's injured, that's the issue. because he's missing games, and sometimes he's playing and he's not 100%, and then he's just not Tyson Campbell. He's not the dominant cornerback he is normally when he is healthy."
"He had a really good off-season. There was no question in that, and the coaching staff seemed jacked up about this guy. He challenged Brian Thomas Jr, even a lot in practices. I I'd say Tyson Campbell was one of the best performers of the entire offseason. And they're now moving towards that more vision-based zone coverage, off-coverage scheme, that he should have more chances to make plays on the ball than he had last year," concluded Shipley.
Jarrian Jones
PFF recently ranked the Jaguars' secondary at No. 13, and second-year, Jarrian Jones, a third-rounder in 2024, fared well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. Shipley believes the new regime will help Jones shine.
"You obviously have Jarian Jones, who had a fantastic rookie season, a little bit of a transition for him to a zone defense after he's played so much man throughout his career. Jones was obviously a very good nickel corner. He believes that he can move from the nickel to even doing more so outside. He said in the offseason that he went to the coaching staff about playing more inside, [but it] didn't really happen, and this coaching staff seems prepared to let him do so.
Throw in the rookie phenom, Travis Hunter, and you have a unit that is the epitome of intensity. With these guys flying around like rabid hawks, you may see hesitant routes from opponents, along with plenty of drops. That's the aftermath of intensity.
