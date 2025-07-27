Jaguars HC Liam Coen Illuminates Biggest Story of Training Camp
The big question for the Jacksonville Jaguars ever since the 2025 NFL Draft wasn’t the versatility of the No. 2 overall selection of WR/CB Travis Hunter, but just how much could he handle the full-time work load of two positions at the highest level
After practice on Day 3 at the Miller Electric Training Center, Head Coach Liam Coen addressed the question on everybody’s mind regarding the Heisman Trophy Winner and his handling of the rythym of double duty.
Coen: "I don't think it bothers him so much."
“It's probably harder, I mentioned this before, logistically, for us as coaches to navigate it and make sure that we're making use of all his time. I think it doesn't bother him as much. He's pretty unfazed by some of this stuff,” said Hunter.
But, nonetheless, Coen does feel that his two-position phenom will still be tested very early on, especially with the work load that is starting up for him in the next practices.
“So, these next few days will be very important, though, because he was on defense today," continued Coen. "He'll have an off day tomorrow making sure that he's ready to go for the next few days. He'll have to use this weekend off-day tomorrow as well to make sure that he's studying on offensive stuff. So he's been great in terms of his attitude and just kind of the way he approaches it.”
Hunter Weighs In
Hunter weighed in as well about the team’s plan for him and what it’s like to be practicing on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“It's just a blessing. They actually trust me; they put a lot on my plate, but I just have to go out there and continue to attack the work that they give me. [Head Coach Liam Coen] go over it [the practice plan] pretty much every week, and they send me a picture, and I get a piece of paper to keep in my locker so I know exactly where I have to be and when I need to be there," said Hunter.
But the big question on everybody's mind is whether the rookie phenom is finding the process more or less difficult than in college at Colorado and Jackson State. Hunter's reply was short and to the point.
“No. It's about the same. ”
The plan still seems to be more involved though in the NFL, but if Hunter can thrive, it will be the dawning of a new age for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL.
