Who is Predicted to Win a Jaguars Key Camp Battle?
One of the most anticipated battles in Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp for new Head Coach Liam Coen to monitor and ultimately decide on has made a "best of" list as NFL.com recently presented 2025 NFL Position Battles.
While it's not ideal to have your RB1 designee decided in late Summer, there is a competition going on now at the Miller Electric Training Center in Jacksonville. With 2025 7th-Rounder LeQuint Allen not listed by author Kevin Patra, he deemed it a three-man race in Duval. Last year's leading rusher for the team is listed as the top competitor; however, the veteran incumbent won the article.
"New head coach Liam Coen likely will employ a committee backfield, as he did in Tampa Bay last year. The question at this point: Who holds the upper hand to get the first shot at a bulk of the reps to open the season?
Travis Etienne: The Veteran
"Etienne is coming off a brutal campaign in which he generated a career-low 3.7 yards per carry, netting 558 yards on 150 totes over 15 games while dealing with injuries," wrote Patra.
Tank Bigsby: The Leading Rusher
"The former first-round pick was surpassed by Bigsby down the stretch. Tank generated 4.6 yards per carry behind the same offensive line"
Bhayshul Tuten: The Rookie
"Tuten, a fourth-round pick in April, offers the most intrigue with breakaway speed. However, ball security was already an issue for the rookie this offseason. If he fixes that in camp, Tuten is a dark horse to overtake both veterans during the season. After all, Coen had no problem leaning on a rookie fourth-rounder last year in Tampa, as Bucky Irving eclipsed 1,100 yards rushing.
The Decision
"Etienne. I think Coen will give Etienne a chance to bounce back early in the season behind a revamped offensive interior. The way the coach talked about Etienne when dismissing trade rumors spoke volumes -- particularly the part about using him on screens and jet sweeps. The rope won't be long, though. Ultimately, Tuten can surpass both veterans by midseason if he holds on to the ball and produces big plays."
The ultimate decision of Travis Etienne seems to have more to do with Liam Coen's successful scheme as demonstrated in Tanpa.
"Etienne is entering the final year of his rookie deal, coming off his worst season as a pro, and there’s a new regime taking over. On the one hand, Liam Coen’s offense might actually be a better fit for Etienne if the Jaguars can find ways to get him into space. Then again, Etienne’s opportunities as a full-time back are far from guaranteed."
But anything can change, as the writer recognizes the talent of both Bigsby and Tuten, with an "Oh Yeah, there's another rookie {Allen} in there too, by the way."
Etienne kept his starting role last season when healthy, but Tank Bigsby saw an increased share of the backfield time, and Jacksonville drafted two backs this spring -- speedy Bhayshul Tuten in Round 4 and LeQuint Allen in Round 7. Tuten’s explosiveness, in particular, could be a threat to Etienne’s role. If Coen believes the rookie is ready and Bigsby makes a push to start, there might only be so many opportunities for Etienne to prove himself in what could be his last year as a Jag.
Projections are fine, and based on narrative, opinion, and some logic. But the proof is in the pudding, and it's being served up on the practice field in Northern Florida.