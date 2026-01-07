Jaguars Shut Down Rookie Defender's Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One Jacksonville Jaguars rookie will not be a part of the playoff run.

The 21-day practice window for rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod officially expired on Wednesday, which means McLeod is set to revet back to the reserve/injured list. As a result, he can not partake in practice or games for the rest of the season, but may still attend meetings. This means his official NFL debut will come in 2026.

McLeod's Season

McLeod, a Day 3 pick by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, was set to be one of the team's Strongside linebackers under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, but an ankle injury during training camp landed him on the injured reserve list.

McLeod did get a chance to practice in front of the Jaguars' staff over the last three weeks, though he was limited with the injury in each of the practices. Now, the Jaguars will have to wait until next year to see him on the field, a similar situation to third-round pick Caleb Ransaw.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) walks onto the field before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I was just talking to him downstairs in the hallway about the same thing. I just want to see him play hard as hell," Campanile said last month.

"I want to see him go out and play like he did in the summer, do what got you here. Play hard as hell and represent the people who raised you, the people you love the right way, and go out there and kick *** in practice."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McLeod started for Auburn's defense for the last two seasons after transferring from Appalachian State. He recorded 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2024, a year after recording 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

The Jaguars were extremely high on McLeod during the draft process and he was making an impression in training camp. Just because he is now sidelined until the offseason program doesn't erase from the potential chess-piece the Jaguars have.

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Jalen McLeod of Auburn (35) works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"Another thing here is when you think about it, right, one of the things I really value -- I know Liam [Coen] does the same -- but when a guy goes from a small school to a big school and you see production continue to pop, that is a meaningful element, and that's something you can think back to guys that I've been a part of drafting in the past," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after drafting McLeod.

"[Rams players] Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner. Think about the guys today who have gone from a small school to a big school that we just walked away with who were productive across both.”

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) wraps up a tackling dummy during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.