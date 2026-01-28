Jaguars Catch Another Big Break In AFC South Landscape

About three months ago, there was a legitimate concern that the Jacksonville Jaguars might soon have the worst quarterback in the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence wasn't developing as quickly under Head Coach Liam Coen as expected, while Daniel Jones became an early MVP candidate in Shane Steichen's system with the Indianapolis Colts.

C.J. Stroud was still riding the highs of his rookie campaign with the Houston Texans, and Cam Ward flashed the potential that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans.



It wasn't long before T-Law proved why he was largely viewed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, though. Coming out of the Jaguars' Week 8 bye, Lawrence clearly found a rhythm in Coen's offense, bolstered by the arrival of Jakobi Meyers as a reliable middle-of-the-field target. Now, it's undeniable that he's the top gunslinger in the AFC South, and by a safe margin.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) following a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll won't help Cam Ward catch Trevor Lawrence



There's a chance that Daniel Jones returns to the Indianapolis Colts next season and picks back up where he left off before his Achilles tear. However, there's also the possibility that the injury will cause some natural regression. Jones also faded a bit before he went down for the remainder of the season. Whether that was due to Indy facing stronger competition or a result of his fractured fibula remains to be seen.



While Trevor Lawrence finished his season on an upward trajectory for the Jacksonville Jaguars, C.J. Stroud did the opposite for the Houston Texans. He went from looking like the league's next elite quarterback after his rookie year to having his upcoming extension thrown into question, following his seven turnovers over the course of two playoff games. The only remaining challenger to Lawrence’s QB throne in the AFC South is Cam Ward.



ESPN sources: The Titans are now set to hire former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator, contingent upon him not getting the Raiders head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/mvdUyX81fv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

The Tennessee Titans' primary purpose going into the offseason was to build a staff that could help establish a winning culture around their new franchise quarterback. Hiring Robert Saleh as their new head coach was a solid addition in pursuit of that goal. However, as a defensive guy, he wouldn't be directly involved in Ward's development. So, the Titans set out to find an offensive coordinator to accomplish that instead. After whiffing on Mike McDaniel, they settled on Brian Daboll.



Daboll's career is mostly built upon the foundation he laid in his time as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills between 2018 and 2021. His track record before and after that stint has been uninspiring, to say the least. Even in his time coaching Josh Allen, his offense with the Bills only finished in the top five in points twice out of four seasons. He was hired away to be the head coach of the New York Giants after that. In four years in the Big Apple, his offenses ranked, on average, 27th in yards and 23rd in points.



The Titans heading into the 2026 season 👀



⚔️ Hired Robert Saleh as HC

⚔️ Hired Brian Daboll as OC

⚔️ Have over $100M projected in cap space — the most in the NFL



Things are looking up for Cam Ward and Tennessee 📈 pic.twitter.com/YfVzJLc7O6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 27, 2026

He couldn't properly develop Daniel Jones, and the Giants weren't happy with the direction that Jaxson Dart was going under his guidance, either. The Jaguars and their faithful are frankly elated that Daboll will be in charge of Cam Ward and the Titans' offense instead of Mike McDaniel.

