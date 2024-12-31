Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and ‘MNF' Audience All Delighted By Jake Bates’ Softball Trick
America was enjoying a great Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers when all of a sudden kicker Jake Bates came out of nowhere to become a rather delightful meme.
The Lions and Niners were involved in a meaningless Week 17 shootout when ESPN showed a clip of Bates working out a knot in his leg by laying on a softball. Only you couldn't see the softball, and Bates was just kind of laying on the field making faces.
The clip delighted Joe Buck and Troy Aikman and everyone online.
No matter what Jake Bates does for the rest of his career, this clip will follow him. If the Lions win the Super Bowl the softball may end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The moment was so memorable and weird that ESPN again showed it as they went to commercial after Bates kicked a 42-yard field goal to extend the Lions' lead.
Good thing he stretched.