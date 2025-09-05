SI

Jalen Carter Getting Ejected for Spitting on Dak Prescott Sent NFL Fans in a Tizzy

The Eagles' best defensive player was ejected before he even played a snap.

Tim Capurso

Jalen Carter was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys before he played a snap.
Jalen Carter was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys before he played a snap. / NBC
In this story:

In one of the strangest starts to an NFL season in recent memory, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after he spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the opening kickoff.

First, Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury while covering the opening kickoff, leading to an injury timeout. During the stoppage in play, Carter, for some reason, walked up to Prescott, presumably exchanged some words with the Cowboys signal-caller, then inexplicably spit on him.

Carter, a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2024, was then ejected from the game, to the shock of NFL fans and pundits.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Not many fans will remember ever seeing a potentially season-ending injury on the first play of the game. But nobody, and I mean nobody, has ever seen an NFL player spit on an opponent and get shown the door before even playing a snap. It's safe to see this will be talked about for quite some time.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL