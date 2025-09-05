Jalen Carter Getting Ejected for Spitting on Dak Prescott Sent NFL Fans in a Tizzy
In one of the strangest starts to an NFL season in recent memory, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after he spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the opening kickoff.
First, Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury while covering the opening kickoff, leading to an injury timeout. During the stoppage in play, Carter, for some reason, walked up to Prescott, presumably exchanged some words with the Cowboys signal-caller, then inexplicably spit on him.
Carter, a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2024, was then ejected from the game, to the shock of NFL fans and pundits.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Not many fans will remember ever seeing a potentially season-ending injury on the first play of the game. But nobody, and I mean nobody, has ever seen an NFL player spit on an opponent and get shown the door before even playing a snap. It's safe to see this will be talked about for quite some time.