Eagles’ Jalen Carter Ejected Before a Single Snap After Spitting on Dak Prescott
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from Thursday night's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Carter’s unbelievable move was made while Philadelphia's training staff was tending to Eagles fullback and special teams player Ben VanSumeren following the opening kickoff. The training staffs of both teams were on the field when Carter approached the Cowboys' huddle, appeared to exchange words with Prescott, and spit in his face right in front of an official.
Carter was levied with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejected from the contest. Dallas would go on to march the ball down the field on the game's opening possession, which ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
It was truly a bizarre start to the season, from the injury on the opening kickoff to an ejection prior to the game's first offensive snap.