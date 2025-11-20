Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown’s Super Bowl Sideline Moment Resurfaces Amid Drama
The Eagles are currently 8-2 and in prime position to defend their Super Bowl title so you would think all should be good with the team that has won four straight games and sits comfortably atop the NFC East standings.
But that, unfortunately, is far from the case as there seems to be a bit of drama between quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown.
The Eagles' offense hasn't been as explosive as last season and Brown has voiced his concerns about that a few times in recent weeks. The strains in the Hurts-Brown relationship even led to Eagles legend Jason Kelce getting emotional about what needs to be done to ease that tension and free up both guys for what could be another long postseason run.
Speaking of the postseason, a moment between Hurts and Brown from late in their win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX has resurfaced this week, with fans looking deeper into to see if they can figure out if it tells them anything more about the relationship between the two star players.
The Eagles were well on their way to their win when Hurts and Brown had a very even-keeled talk about their path to a championship.
Here's that sideline moment:
That whole interaction seemed like something you'd see at a dinner party between two people who didn't know each other all that well but didn't want to be rude to one another instead of two guys who were about to celebrate the biggest win of their football lives.
The Eagles will look to keep pushing through this drama when they host the rival Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. If they keep winning, this situation should quiet down a bit. If they lose to Dallas, however, and the offense continues to struggle, expect this talk to only heat up even more.
After facing Dallas they face two playoff contenders—Bears and Chargers—in a row before closing out their season with games against the Raiders, Commanders, and Bills.