Jalen Hurts Blasted by Fans After Two More Ugly Turnovers vs. Saints
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are struggling once again in Week 3, with the quarterback throwing an interception and losing a fumble in the first half against the New Orleans Saints. Those two turnovers bring his total to 26 since the start of last season, which leads the NFL.
Hurts led the Eagles to a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season, where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They made the playoffs last year after a late-season collapse only to get blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.
Eagles fans are growing impatient with Hurts and his turnovers, which continue to hurt the team. Philadelphia trailed the Saints, 3-0, at halftime on Sunday but could have easily had the lead if Hurts didn't throw this interception in the end zone:
This fumble didn't help things, either:
Eagles fans blasted their QB: