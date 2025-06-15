Jalen Hurts, Bry Burrows Host Beautiful Wedding Ceremony After Quietly Tying the Knot
It's officially official: Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts and longtime girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows are married—again.
The couple hosted a beautiful wedding ceremony in Napa Valley, Calif. over the weekend in which they privately rented out the Four Seasons hotel in the area from Thursday to Sunday, according to Page Six.
Prior to the ceremony, Hurts and Burrows had already said, "I do," earlier this offseason. The Eagles quarterback revealed in April that he and his then-fiancée had quietly tied the knot. "You can call her my wife," Hurts told Men's Health magazine.
But, true love deserves to be celebrated month after month and year after year, and Hurts and Burrows decided to throw an elaborate wedding ceremony on the West Coast to celebrate their young marriage.
Hurts appeared to go for a classic white tuxedo while Burrows donned a white strapless dress. You can check out a few exclusive photos from the event obtained by Page Six.
Hurts, 26, is coming off his first career Super Bowl win with the Eagles, which he and Burrows sweetly celebrated together on the field. Hurts and Burrows met at the University of Alabama and went public with their relationship in 2023; the couple announced their engagement in September 2024 and recently made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala this past May.
Congrats to the newlyweds!