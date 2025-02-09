Jalen Hurts Delivered Locked-In Hype Speech for Eagles Ahead of Super Bowl
“Take that s--- one play at a time.”
The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to go.
Moments ahead of kickoff at Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke with his teammates and delivered a simple message.
“No stone unturned,” Hurts said. “One play at a time. Take that s--- one play at a time and just embrace the moment. Together. We did this s--- all year, don’t stop now.”
Hurts and the Eagles are trying to win just the second Super Bowl in the history of the franchise. In order to do it, they’ll have to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from completing a historic threepeat.
