Jalen Hurts Dropped an Epic Bar on His Season Goals After Winning Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts is only concerned with one thing when it come to playing quarterback.
On Tuesday, Hurts was asked how he feels about public perception of his play. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback responded by claiming much of that analysis is subjective and only cared about winning.
"There may be external perspectives on different things. Most of (that) is all subjective and I try to do that objective. The undeniable and win," Hurts said.
Hurts has made 66 regular season starts in five season as the Eagles' quarterback and the team is 46-20 in those games. He has also led them to two Super Bowls and a win in Super Bowl LIX. I'd say he's accomplishing the main objective about as well as he possibly can.
Numbers are great for quarterbacks, but championships are what create a legacy. Hurts is clearly focused on building his in Philadelphia.