SI

Jalen Hurts Dropped an Epic Bar on His Season Goals After Winning Super Bowl

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts raises the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts raises the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jalen Hurts is only concerned with one thing when it come to playing quarterback.

On Tuesday, Hurts was asked how he feels about public perception of his play. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback responded by claiming much of that analysis is subjective and only cared about winning.

"There may be external perspectives on different things. Most of (that) is all subjective and I try to do that objective. The undeniable and win," Hurts said.

Hurts has made 66 regular season starts in five season as the Eagles' quarterback and the team is 46-20 in those games. He has also led them to two Super Bowls and a win in Super Bowl LIX. I'd say he's accomplishing the main objective about as well as he possibly can.

Numbers are great for quarterbacks, but championships are what create a legacy. Hurts is clearly focused on building his in Philadelphia.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL