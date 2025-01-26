SI

Jalen Hurts Had Fired Up Pregame Message for Eagles Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Ryan Phillips

Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record in 2024.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record in 2024.
Jalen Hurts let his team know it will take every player being on the same page to win on Sunday.

Before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, Hurts gave a pregame speech to his teammates in which he made it known a team effort was needed for victory.

Cameras caught the Eagles' quarterback saying, "This game ain't about nobody but us. We step in this arena, it's about what we do, how we execute, the mentality that we play with. All this s--t we been through to be here, man. All the s--t we go through to have opportunities like this, let's take advantage... It's gonna take all of us together, though. It's gonna take a team effort."

That's an inspiring message from Hurts as the Eagles attempt to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. A win over the rival Commanders on Sunday will earn them a spot in the big game.

