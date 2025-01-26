Jason Kelce Fired Up Eagles Fans at Tailgate Before NFC Title Game vs. Commanders
Jason Kelce may not be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but the All-Pro center-turned-ESPN analyst still bleeds green. Kelce, at Lincoln Financial Field doing pregame work for ESPN, stopped by a tailgate with Eagles fans—along with a lone wolf Washington Commanders fan—and proceeded to have a great time with the fanbase of the team he spent all 13 seasons of his decorated NFL career with.
Kelce led the fans in a rousing rendition of the team's fight song, 'Fly Eagles Fly', and even found a creative way to involve the Commanders fan, grabbing the man's hand and moving it in rhythm with the song.
Check out video of the moment, courtesy of NBC reporter Neil Fischer.
But that's not all Kelce did. ESPN microphone in hand, the beloved Eagles legend roamed the grounds of the parking lots, interacting with fans—and at one point, quickly consuming an adult beverage.
Kelce recently admitted during an appearance on SportsRadio WIP that part of him still wishes he was playing for the Eagles. But, at least for a day, he seems to be enjoying the life of a Philadelphia sports fan.