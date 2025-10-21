Jalen Hurts Had Fired-Up Six-Word Message After Eagles' Big Win Over Vikings
The often subdued Jalen Hurts was particularly animated as the Eagles strolled into the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium after earning a 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
After dropping two straight games and with questions being raised once again about the team’s passing game, Hurts responded by completing 19-23 passes for 326 yards—his most since Dec. 2022—and three touchdowns for a perfect passer rating.
“We ain’t f— losing no more," Hurts exclaimed as he walked into the locker room after the victory.
Hurts further explained after the game, “Just the feeling of losing, simple as that. I know there’s a clip to confirm where I said, 'we’re not losers anymore' coming off the field. That’s all I could think about throughout these last two weeks. Having opportunities to finish the game, to finish the fourth quarter, I really think this is the first time we finished the fourth quarter. I think definitely there was some fire there. But within that fire, you have to be the calm.”
With extra days to mull over the Eagles' offensive shortcomings during their Thursday night loss to the Giants—and their woes on that side of the ball all season—Philadelphia addressed some of their issues over the mini-bye and it resulted in their best offensive performance of the season.
The Eagles went under-center more during the game and fed the ball to their top-two receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, down the field multiple times in the game. Brown and Smith combined for 304 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with all scores going over 25 yards. The Eagles have one of the best receiving duos in the game, and being able to capitalize on that against a creative Vikings defensive scheme was crucial for them to earn the victory.
There is still room for the Eagles offense to grow. The running game has yet to get going, and after their first touchdown, the offense lagged for much of the first half. Overall though, this was an encouraging rebound for the Eagles passing game, and a performance they can build off of going forward.
The Eagles will try to continue their offensive momentum—and earn some revenge—when they face the Giants again next week.