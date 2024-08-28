Jalen Hurts Helped Some Philadelphia Kids Stay in School With Air Conditioning
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a rough season. Despite a 10-1 start, the Eagles lost in the wild card round after dropping five of their last six regular season games. In the wake of the disappointing end of season there were plenty of questions about Hurts's relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni.
What relationship isn't in question is the one between Hurts and the Philadelphia community. In April Hurts donated $200,000 for air conditioning units to be installed in Philadelphia area schools. Those units came into play this week as Philadelphia faced excessive heat and dozens of local schools had to close early.
The 10 that benefitted from Hurts's generosity did not.
The only problem is that some kids might be annoyed they missed out on a half day. The good news is that parents knew their children were safe from the heat and they didn't have to scramble for childcare. It may have cost Hurts $200,000, but that's priceless.