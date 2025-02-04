SI

Jalen Hurts Had No Advice for Reporter Who Wanted to Know How to Be More Handsome

Stephen Douglas

Jalen Hurts speaks to the press at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night.
Jalen Hurts speaks to the press at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NFL Super Bowl opening night has replaced Super Bowl media day, but the circus atmosphere remains the same. So you've got Jameis Winston asking Saquon Barkley for advice on who might want to sign him and Cooper Manning dressed like a member of a marching band.

And those are two of the more qualified people with credentials.

Then you've something like this, where a reporter is asking Jalen Hurts how he can be more handsome because his girlfriend says Hurts is the most handsome quarterback in the league. Yes, this is what the NFL wants to subject players to days before the biggest game of their lives.

To Hurts credit, he answered the question honestly, saying it "sounds like a DNA thing" and tried to keep things moving

It's great that players get an extra week to rest and prepare for the Super Bowl, but stuff like this is proof that it might be too much time.

