Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes Wear Dueling Bold Suits Ahead of Super Bowl Showdown
The starting quarterbacks for Super Bowl LIX have checked in with a pair of phenomenal outfits.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes both wore bold suits to this year's big game, dueling with each other for the best-dressed award.
Hurts went with an all-purple ensemble, in what looked like a nod to Mardi Gras for the game's host city, New Orleans, or a tribute to Prince.
Mahomes went a different direction, wearing a green suit, which also paid homage to one of the primary colors of Mardi Gras.
Both guys look good while also seeming locked in on the task at hand.
Super Bowl LIX is a rematch from Super Bowl LVII in which Mahomes outdueled Hurts in a 38–35 win for the Chiefs. The game features a lot of the same players as it did two years ago, so it should be incredible to watch it play out.
Mahomes and Hurts came dressed for the occasion.