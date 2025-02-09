SI

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes Wear Dueling Bold Suits Ahead of Super Bowl Showdown

The starting quarterbacks have arrived to Super Bowl LIX.

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the team bus before Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the team bus before Super Bowl LIX. / Via Philadelphia Eagles on
In this story:

The starting quarterbacks for Super Bowl LIX have checked in with a pair of phenomenal outfits.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes both wore bold suits to this year's big game, dueling with each other for the best-dressed award.

Hurts went with an all-purple ensemble, in what looked like a nod to Mardi Gras for the game's host city, New Orleans, or a tribute to Prince.

Mahomes went a different direction, wearing a green suit, which also paid homage to one of the primary colors of Mardi Gras.

Both guys look good while also seeming locked in on the task at hand.

Super Bowl LIX is a rematch from Super Bowl LVII in which Mahomes outdueled Hurts in a 38–35 win for the Chiefs. The game features a lot of the same players as it did two years ago, so it should be incredible to watch it play out.

Mahomes and Hurts came dressed for the occasion.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL