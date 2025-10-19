Jalen Hurts Had the Perfect Line After Postgame Press Conference Interrupted by Phone Call
Jalen Hurts needs to set his phone to vibrate.
After the Eagles beat the Vikings 28-22 on Sunday, Hurts had a really funny line when his cellphone went off during a postgame press conference. As he sat at the podium answering questions from reporters, the 27-year-old quarterback's phone began ringing very loudly.
"Ope. When you win, everybody wants to call you," Hurts said before adding, "Sorry about that."
A funny moment, but Jalen, come on, man, put that thing on vibrate. It's such an old man thing to have the ringer on, especially at that volume.
But as long as Hurts and the Eagles keep winning, he can do whatever he wants with his phone.
A great day for the Eagles passing offense
Philadelphia had a tough time with Minnesota on Sunday, but was able to come out with the win. The Vikings tried using a unique defensive alignment in an attempt to stop the tush push, but it wasn’t enough to shut down the play.
With Minnesota bottling up the typically outstanding Eagles rushing attack, Hurts took to the air to win the game. He finished the day 19-of-23 for 326 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His two top wideouts both stepped up to have huge days as well.
DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, including a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter. A.J. Brown was also outstanding, hauling in four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Brown's second touchdown came on a 26-yard grab with 6:35 to go that gave Philly a 28-19 lead the Vikings couldn't overcome.
After such an excellent showing, it's not hard to see why Hurts was getting calls after the game.