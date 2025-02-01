Jalen Hurts Refuses to Recount Most Vivid Memory of Super Bowl LVII Loss to Chiefs
Jalen Hurts doesn't seem to want to look back too deeply on Super Bowl LVII.
On Friday during media availability, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was asked what his most vivid memory from his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago was. His response was simple, "Next question."
During that Super Bowl in Feb. 2023, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38–35 and came storming back from a 24–14 halftime deficit to do it. Hurts played well in that title game, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with one touchdown—adding 70 yards and three more scores in 15 carries. Had Philadelphia won, he likely would have been the game's MVP.
That loss is surely a tough memory for Hurts and the Eagles, especially given a late call that heavily impacted the game's result.
With 1:54 left and the score tied 35–35, the Chiefs faced third–and–8 at Philadelphia's 15-yard line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding. It was a close call, but Bradberry admitted it was the right one after the game.
That penalty allowed Kansas City to run the clock down and for Harrison Butker to nail the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds on the clock. That holding call wound up being the defining play of the game and likely a painful memory for Hurts and Philadelphia.
Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch between the two teams and all of Philadelphia remembers how the last matchup ended.