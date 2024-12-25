Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley Gave Special Holiday Gifts to Eagles O-Line
True to the cliché, the best presents Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley could have given to the Philadelphia Eagles this season are themselves.
Both Hurts and Barkley have led the Eagles to a 12-3 record at the top of the NFC East with their respective productive campaigns and are hoping to string together more wins this winter on a deep playoff run.
In the wake of the team’s success, Hurts and Barkley decided to give a special joint holiday gift to their offensive line for Christmas this year—to whom Hurts may be particularly grateful given the Eagles’ notorious “Tush Push” play.
The Eagles duo bought each offensive lineman a personalized golf cart with their last name and number, according to Philly beat reporter Olivia Reiner.
The custom, all-black carts look pretty cool:
‘Tis the season for pivotal NFL games and thoughtful presents, and a little bit of festive fortune could help Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Week 16’s bitter loss to the Washington Commanders makes the Eagles’ hopes for a bye week more difficult, though, since Philly doesn’t control its destiny and would need both the Minnesota Vikings (13-2) and Detroit Lions (13-2) to drop games.