Jalen Hurts Shouts Out Late Music Legend Who Impacted Him After Super Bowl Win
When most music fans think of Philadelphia, soul is the genre that immediately comes to mind—and back in September, the City of Brotherly Love lost a titan of the art.
Frankie Beverly died on Sept. 10 at the age of 77, having left a considerable legacy through his soul band Maze. On Monday, basking in the glow of his team's 40–22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shared what Beverly's music meant to him.
"I listen to Frankie Beverly, and I vibe out, I enjoy time, I reflect," Hurts said, reacting to a photo of him sitting against the wall of the Eagles' locker room listening to Beverly's music.
Hurts noted Beverly's connection to the city of New Orleans (Maze's 1981 album Live in New Orleans is gold-certified).
"New Orleans was like a second home for Frankie Beverly," Hurts said. "I'd been able to build up a special relationship with him and his family before he passed. You go through life and sometimes you don’t realize the impact you have on people, but I knew the impact he had on me."
Having a franchise quarterback is one thing, but having a quarterback so attuned to civic cultural history is quite another.