Jalen Hurts Reveals His Simple Name for the Eagles' 'Tush Push'
Jalen Hurts is a little different when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play.
During Super Bowl LIX media availability Monday night, the Eagles quarterback was asked what he called the "Tush Push" and had a simple answer. He calls it the QB sneak.
Old school, I like it.
The "Tush Push" has become a play the Eagles are known for and have run successfully since 2022. It's a quarterback sneak in which a running back or backs push the quarterback forward from behind. Some have called it the "Brotherly Shove" but "Tush Push" has stuck. A few other teams have begun using the play as well, including the Buffalo Bills.
No one has run it as well as the Eagles, so it seems it's up to them to name it. Apparently, Hurts likes to keep it simple.
We'll likely see the play run a few times against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.