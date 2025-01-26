Commanders LB Frankie Luvu’s Dive to Stop Eagles’ Tush Push Led to Lots of Jokes
The Philadelphia Eagles are running all over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Sunday, with a trip to the Super Bowl just minutes away.
With the Eagles up 55-23 in the fourth quarter, the game has had its share of surprising moments, including one that involved the resurfacing of an obscure NFL rule.
On a second-and-goal at Washington’s 1-yard-line, the Eagles were about to attempt their signature tush push play when Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu entered the picture.
In a desperate attempt to stop the Eagles’ inevitable tush push, Luvu mistimed his jump and leapt over both the defensive and offensive lines before the ball was snapped. He then did it again on the very next play, getting penalized for encroachment on back-to-back occasions.
After the Commanders tried it again with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and received a third consecutive encroachment penalty, the ref issued a threat to the Commanders saying that he could award the Eagles a score due to a "palpably unfair act."
The Eagles ultimately scored on a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown, but Luvu’s defiant diving act was widely loved by fans: