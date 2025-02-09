Jalen Hurts Uses Prior Super Bowl Loss As Phone Screensaver For Motivation
Jalen Hurts notably keeps the screensaver on his phone as a picture from his loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The picture is one of Hurts walking off the field following the Philadelphia Eagles' 38-35 loss as the Chiefs' red and yellow confetti rained out in celebration of their victory.
That picture, which captures one of the toughest moments of his career, was first noticed on his phone before the 2023 season. It remains the screensaver to this day.
Just two years later, Hurts has the chance to avenge that Super Bowl loss, and possibly upgrade his lock screen, as he and the Eagles face the Chiefs again in the big game, this time in New Orleans.
Even so, Hurts downplayed the significance of his lock screen to Rich Eisen leading up to the Super Bowl rematch.
"The goal is to win," Hurts told Eisen. "I don't need a screensaver to remind me of anything, but it's there."
Hurts also said, blushing, "let's just see if it changes."
Over his five years in the NFL and four seasons as the Eagles' full-time starting quarterback, Hurts has become known as a "winner," but he is still seeking that championship victory. He cares most about winning, and has mostly done so throughout his career outside of that one Super Bowl loss. If he and the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday, it could not only change his lock screen, but bolster his reputation as well.